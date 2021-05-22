Edgeware Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $81.28 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.