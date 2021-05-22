Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

EIX traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,242. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

