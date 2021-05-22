Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 3,472,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

