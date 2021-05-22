Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.79

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 95036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

