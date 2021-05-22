Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.