Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

