Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

