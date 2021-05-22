Elrond Price Down 43% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $119.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $90.38 or 0.00238410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,751,836 coins and its circulating supply is 17,500,170 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

