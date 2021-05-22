Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

