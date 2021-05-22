Empty Set Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $460,780.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $25.44 million and $460,780.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00358735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003775 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.00810409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

