Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP130.0-132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.79 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. 195,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

