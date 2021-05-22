Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Reaches $53.97 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.97 million and $550,236.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

