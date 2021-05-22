EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

