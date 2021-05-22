EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ENS opened at $92.41 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.