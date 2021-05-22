EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.67 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

