EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $92.41. 465,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,535. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.