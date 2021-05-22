Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Eneti alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NETI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. 101,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $122,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eneti (NETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.