Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €15.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($17.63).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €13.14 ($15.46). The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.46.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.