Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,443 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $629,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,572,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.