Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,149,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period.

EWL stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

