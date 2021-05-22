Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

