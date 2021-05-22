Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 138,306 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

