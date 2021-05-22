Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,240 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $409.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.05.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

