Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Envista posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Envista by 88.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $44.01. 1,209,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. Envista has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

