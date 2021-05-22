Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 398.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $725.22. 621,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $707.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

