Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $381,710. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

