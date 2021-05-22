Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,365 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.