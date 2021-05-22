Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.12. The stock had a trading volume of 306,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 222,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

