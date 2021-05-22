Etho Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $177,550.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etho Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.27 or 0.06243001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00158304 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,098,356 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

