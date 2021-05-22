Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.74 million.

AQUA stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

