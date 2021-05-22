Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 5,013,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.