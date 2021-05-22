Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

