Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 5,013,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,627. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.