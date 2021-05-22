Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,729 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATMP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,273,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 182,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,397. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

