Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. 134,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,118. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

