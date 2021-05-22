Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 674,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.