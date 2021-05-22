Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.56 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 682,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,740. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

