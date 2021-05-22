Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.