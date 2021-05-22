Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.57. 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,878. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

