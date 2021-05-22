Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.43 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. 1,030,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,857. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

