Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $123.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.