Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,823.75 ($36.89).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,688.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,675.66. The company has a market capitalization of £24.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.59. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

