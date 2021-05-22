Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 563,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $149.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

