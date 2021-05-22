F-star Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of FSTX opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

