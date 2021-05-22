Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.190–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. Fastly has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,185 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

