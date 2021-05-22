Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to £100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,228.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,820.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

