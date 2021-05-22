Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.