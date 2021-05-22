Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Up 2.4%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 27,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

