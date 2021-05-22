Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 77,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,098. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

