Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,779,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 109,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,044. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.